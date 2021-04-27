The Steelers have exercised the fifth-year option on Fitzpatrick's rookie contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This was a no-brainer, considering Fitzpatrick has been fantastic and the fifth-year option is guaranteed for injury only. The 24-year-old safety has nine interceptions and three defensive touchdowns in 30 regular-season games for the Steelers, earning First Team All-Pro honors in back-to-back years.

