Fitzpatrick (ankle) is active Sunday against the Browns.
Fitzpatrick closed out the week with a limited practice Friday, which set the stage for him to take the field Sunday. The star safety's ability to suit up is certainly good news for the Steelers, as they look to increase their chances for a playoff spot with a win against Cleveland.
More News
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Receives questionable tag•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Sits out practice again Thursday•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Picks off pass in Week 17•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Leading tackler Week 14•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Seals game with interception•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: No injury designation•