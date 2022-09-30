Fitzpatrick (concussion) has been cleared to play Sunday by an independent neurologist, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

As expected, Fitzpatrick will be good to go for Week 4 despite showing up in concussion protocol Tuesday. The two-time All-Pro has played in 100 percent of Pittsburgh's defensive snaps through three games this season, compiling top-tier IDP numbers for fantasy managers.