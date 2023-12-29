Fitzpatrick (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game at Seattle, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Fitzpatrick will sit out his second consecutive game due to a knee injury he sustained in Week 15 at Indianapolis. In his absence, Miles Killebrew will probably make a start at safety Sunday.
More News
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Officially out for Week 16•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Won't play vs. Bengals•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Injury may not be severe•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Won't return Saturday•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Questionable to return•