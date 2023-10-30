Coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that Fitzpatrick (hamstring) won't play in Thursday's game versus Tennessee, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.

Fitzpatrick was set to undergo an MRI on Monday, but one way or the other, he'll have to sit out at least one game as he recovers from his hamstring injury. Keanu Neal will probably start at safety versus the Titans in Fitzpatrick's absence.