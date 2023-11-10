Fitzpatrick (hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus Green Bay, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Fitzpatrick was unable to practice during the week and will miss his second straight game as he works through a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 8 versus the Jaguars. In his place, Keanu Neal will probably start at safety in Week 10.
