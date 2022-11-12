Fitzpatrick (appendix) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus the Saints.
Appendicitis will keep Fitzpatrick sidelined for Week 10 following a bye. There's no concrete timetable for the two-time All-Pro's return at this point, and he may very well have to miss multiple games. As long as he does end up being out, Elijah Riley could be in for the fill-in reps.
