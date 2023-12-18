Fitzpatrick (knee) is out for Saturday's game versus the Bengals, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, coach Mike Tomlin was unable to say Monday whether he believed Fitzpatrick would miss multiple weeks. His next chance to suit back up will come in Week 17 at Seattle. In the meantime, one of Trenton Thompson or Miles Killebrew figures to start at safety next to Damontae Kazee.