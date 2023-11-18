Fitzpatrick (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Teresa Varley of Pittsburgh's official site reports.

Fitzpatrick has been dealing with a hamstring issue since he exited in the first quarter in Week 8 against Jacksonville. Sunday will mark the third straight game he is sitting out, and his inability to practice at all this week suggests that he hasn't made substantial progress. Keanu Neal has also been ruled out due to a rib injury, so Elijah Riley may be pressed into a major role against the Browns.