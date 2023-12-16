Fitzpatrick (knee) has been ruled out from returning to Saturday's Week 15 game against Pittsburgh, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Fitzpatrick was injured in the second quarter of the contest and subsequently headed to the locker room. He's since been ruled out for the remainder of the matchup. Damontae Kazee was ejected earlier in the game, leaving Miles Killebrew and Trenton Thompson as the team's remaining healthy safeties.