Fitzpatrick (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Fitzpatrick was initially ruled doubtful to return after sustaining a hamstring injury in the first quarter and will finish the game with two tackles. The Steelers' secondary will miss the veteran presence of Fitzpatrick and will rely on Elijah Riley and Damontae Kazee to step up at free safety alongside strong safety Keanu Neal.