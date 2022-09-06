Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced that Trubisky will open the season as the team's starting quarterback Sunday in Cincinnati.

All signs had been pointing to Trubisky beginning the season as the team's starter for a while. After he started each of the Steelers' three preseason games, Trubisky was then named a team captain and was listed atop the team's initial Week 1 depth chart released Monday. Tomlin went on to confirm that rookie Kenny Pickett will begin the season as the Steelers' No. 2 quarterback, and his first-round pedigree and impressive preseason could mean that Trubisky may have a short leash for the starting role if he struggles early on during the season. For his part, Trubisky performed efficiently in the Steelers' Aug. 28 preseason finale, completing 15 of 19 pass attempts for 160 yards and a touchdown.