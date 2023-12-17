Trubisky was benched late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Colts, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Trubisky led the Steelers to 13 points in the first quarter, but he couldn't muster any scoring drives for the rest of his time leading the offense. He also threw a pair of interceptions, the latter of which likely clinched a win for the Colts. Mason Rudolph will enter the game in his place, leaving Pittsburgh's quarterback situation very ambiguous heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Bengals.