Trubisky will start Sunday's game against the Panthers.
With Kenny Pickett (concussion) downgraded to out Saturday, Trubisky has been confirmed as Sunday's starter, which sets the stage for Mason Rudolph to serve as the team's No. 2 QB versus Carolina. In that context, Trubisky -- who started the Steelers' first four games of the season -- represents a Week 15 lineup option for those in QB-heavy leagues or who are otherwise scrambling for a short-term option at the position.
