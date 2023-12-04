Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Trubisky will start at quarterback Thursday against the Patriots, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Trubisky will step in for his first start of the season as a replacement for Kenny Pickett, who exited Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cardinals with a right high-ankle sprain and underwent surgery Monday. Though Tomlin clarified that the injury won't end Pickett's season, the second-year signal-caller is expected to miss "a couple weeks," according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Trubisky could thus be in line for an additional start or two beyond Thursday's game, which features a matchup of two teams who both rank in the bottom third in the league in both points and yards per game. Though Trubisky has shown flashes of fantasy relevance in the past thanks to his scrambling ability, he hasn't been particularly impressive over roughly five quarters of work while filing in for a banged-up Pickett this season. Across those three appearances, Trubisky has completed 29 of 49 pass attempts (59.2 percent) for 273 yards (5.6 YPA), two touchdowns and two interceptions while carrying six times for 23 yards.