Trubisky confirmed Wednesday that there's been no official announcement of the Steelers' starting quarterback, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Trubisky started the first two preseason games and reportedly has dominated reps with the first-team offense in practice, but it's possible he's facing a late challenge from Kenny Pickett, who has completed 19 of 22 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns in exhibitions. Pickett even got some work with the first-string offense after Trubisky was pulled from the second preseason game, throwing for 63 yards and a touchdown in the final minute of the first half. Trubisky also has good numbers this preseason -- 9-of-15 passing for 123 yards and a touchdown -- and remains the favorite to start Week 1, but Pickett's excellent preseason increases the veteran's risk of losing the starting job if he struggles in-season. Trubisky said he expects to start Pittsburgh's final preseason game Sunday against the Lions, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.