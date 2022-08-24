Trubisky confirmed to reporters that there's been no official announcement of the Steelers' starting quarterback, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Trubisky started the first two preseason games and reportedly has dominated reps with the starters in practice, but it's possible he's facing a late challenge from Kenny Pickett, who has completed 19 of 22 passes for 171 yards and three TDs in exhibitions. Pickett even got some work with the first-string offense after Trubisky was pulled from the second preseason game, throwing for 63 yards and a TD in the final minute of the first half. Trubisky also has good numbers this preseason -- 9-of-15 passing for 123 yards and a TD -- and remains the favorite to start Week 1, but Pickett's excellent preseason does increase the veteran's risk of losing the starting job if he struggles in-season. Trubisky did say he expects to start Pittsburgh's final preseason game Sunday against the Lions, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.