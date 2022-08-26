Coach Mike Tomlin relayed that Trubisky will start Sunday's preseason finale against the Lions.
Per Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site, Trubisky will be followed in the contest by Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. At this stage, the team has yet to declare a Week 1 starting QB, but Trubisky has been viewed as the favorite on that front. That said, Pickett -- the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft -- remains a threat to overtake his veteran counterpart at some point and how the two fare in Sunday's action could well add some intrigue to the competition.
