Trubisky completed nine of 12 pass attempts for 144 yards and a touchdown while rushing six times for five yards during the Steelers' 20-18 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Trubisky served as a backup for a second consecutive week but was needed in relief when Kenny Pickett exited with a concussion midway through the third quarter. After struggling with inefficiency earlier in the season, Trubisky was strong down the stretch to help lead Pittsburgh to its second win of the 2022 campaign. It wouldn't be surprising to see Pickett reclaim his starting role once he's deemed fully healthy, but Trubisky should serve as the Steelers' starting quarterback next Sunday against Miami if Pickett is unable to clear the league's concussion protocol in time for the game.