Trubisky completed four of seven pass attempts for 63 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions while rushing once for four yards during Saturday's 32-25 preseason win over the Seahawks.

Trubisky began Saturday's preseason opener under center and worked with the first-team offense for the first two drives of the game. While the 2017 first-rounder had the least volume of the three Steelers quarterbacks during the victory, he was efficient with his opportunities and connected with receiver Gunner Olszewski for a touchdown on the game's opening drive. Trubisky has appeared to be the most likely starting quarterback early in camp, and his usage and performance Saturday seemed to help his case.