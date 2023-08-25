Trubisky completed seven of nine pass attempts for 54 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing once for 24 yards during Thursday's 24-0 preseason win over the Falcons.
After a lackluster performance in the preseason opener, Trubisky has turned things around during the last two matchups, completing 17 of 22 pass attempts for 132 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions while rushing three times for 37 yards. Mason Rudolph wasn't nearly as effective during Thursday's preseason finale, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Trubisky open the regular season as the Steelers' No. 2 quarterback.
