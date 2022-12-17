Trubisky is expected to start Sunday's game against the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
With Kenny Pickett listed as doubtful and still in the NFL's concussion protocol, Trubisky is expected to get the starting nod Sunday rather than Mason Rudolph, who he had been splitting practice reps with. Trubisky thus provides those scrambling for QB help in Week 15 with a lineup option, while Pickett will look to gain clearance to play in Week 16 against Las Vegas.
