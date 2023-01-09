Trubisky appeared in seven games during the 2022 season and completed 65.0 percent of his pass attempts for 1,252 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing 19 times for 38 yards and two touchdowns.

Trubisky began his first season with the Steelers as the starting quarterback but was replaced by Kenny Pickett during the team's Week 4 loss to the Jets. While Trubisky appeared in three games later in the year to fill in when Pickett was hurt, the rookie first-rounder was used as the starter when healthy and led the Steelers to a winning record. Trubisky signed a two-year contract with Pittsburgh in March of 2022 and will likely serve in a backup capacity next year unless the Steelers elect to move on during the offseason.