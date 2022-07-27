Trubisky was consistently the first QB through the rotation at Wednesday's practice, with Mason Rudolph second and Kenny Pickett third, Josh Rowntree of KDKA Radio reports.

Pickett, a rookie first-round pick, represents the real threat to Trubisky's job security, be it early in the season or later on. Most reports out of Pittsburgh have Trubisky as a heavy favorite for the Week 1 start, and he's taken the bulk of first-team reps dating back to spring practices. Rudolph is the only one of the three who has any experience working in the Steelers offense under OC Matt Canada, but Trubisky and Pickett both are more athletic and have stronger arms.