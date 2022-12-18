Trubisky completed 17 of 22 passes for 179 yards in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Panthers. He also rushed six times for nine yards and a touchdown.

Trubisky led the Steelers to a road victory while getting the nod over Mason Rudolph to replace injured starter Kenny Pickett (concussion). Along with connecting with top wideout Diontae Johnson for a season-high 10 catches, Trubisky added a scoring punch with quarterback sneak during the third quarter. Despite his serviceable performance Sunday, Trubisky would figure to return to the sideline should Pickett be cleared for Week 16's game versus the Raiders.