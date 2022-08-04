Trubisky has been treated like the favorite to serve as the Steelers' starting quarterback early in training camp, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

Trubisky has received consistent reps with the first-team offense over the first week of camp, and he worked exclusively with the starters Thursday while Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett split reps between the second-team and third-team offenses, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Coach Mike Tomlin has told reporters not to read too much into the distribution of reps among the team's quarterbacks early in camp, but Trubisky has certainly been given plenty of opportunities to showcase his potential. The 2017 first-rounder has been inconsistent while learning a new system and dealing with absences of key offensive skill players, but the team has still entrusted him with a meaningful workload. Rudolph and Pickett should continue to compete with Trubisky throughout training camp and the preseason, but Trubisky appears to be the frontrunner for the starting job with just over a month remaining until the regular season.