Trubisky will start Sunday's game against the Panthers, but he could have a short leash if he struggles early on during the contest, sources tell Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Though he'll pick up his first start since Week 4 with rookie Kenny Pickett (concussion) ruled out in advance of Sunday's contest, Trubisky doesn't look as though he'll have much margin for error. After coming on in relief of the concussed Pickett in last week's 16-14 loss to the Ravens, Trubisky completed 22 of 30 pass attempts for 276 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions while also taking a sack. With Pickett sidelined in practice throughout the week, Trubisky split first-team reps Wednesday through Friday with Mason Rudolph before head coach Mike Tomlin named Trubisky the Week 15 starter following Friday's session. Rudolph has been the Steelers' third-string quarterback all season, but he'll dress as the backup Sunday and should be prepared to step in if Trubisky puts the Steelers in an early hole.