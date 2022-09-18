Trubisky completed 21 of 33 pass attempts for 168 yards, a touchdown and an interception while rushing once for seven yards during Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Patriots.

Trubisky was efficient during the preseason, but he hasn't had the same kind of success over the Steelers' first two games in the regular season. He's completed just 59.2 percent of his pass attempts and has been held under 200 yards in each of his first two games with Pittsburgh. Although the Steelers won their regular-season opener and were competitive against New England, they'll need more production from Trubisky if they hope to contend in the talented AFC North this season. The team will have a short week prior to Thursday's Week 3 matchup in Cleveland.