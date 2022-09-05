Trubisky is listed first at quarterback on the Steelers' initial regular season depth chart, followed by Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

At this stage, coach Mike Tomlin hasn't made any official announcement on the team's Week 1 starting QB, but it looks like Trubisky is trending toward getting the nod Sunday against the Bengals. Per James Palmer of NFL Network, Tomlin is scheduled to do his weekly news conference Tuesday, at which point it's possible he'll officially confirm Pittsburgh's QB pecking order.