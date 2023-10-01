Trubisky completed three of five passes for 18 yards after replacing Kenny Pickett (knee) in Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Texans.

Pickett was injured on a Jonathan Greenard sack, forcing Trubisky to take the reins of the offense for the entire fourth quarter. The 29-year-old QB did little with the opportunity -- his longest completion went for just eight yards -- but Houston also held a 23-6 lead when Trubisky entered the game, and Pittsburgh didn't make an aggressive attempt to mount a comeback. It's not clear at this point how serious Pickett's injury is, but if he's unavailable in Week 5, Trubisky would get the start at home against a tough but injury-riddled Ravens defense.