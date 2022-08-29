Trubisky started Sunday's preseason finale against the Lions, but head coach Mike Tomlin told Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site that he has yet to make a decision on who will start at quarterback Week 1 at Cincinnati.

Trubisky started the Steelers' final preseason game with the first unit, completing 15 of 19 pass attempts for 160 yards and a touchdown. The 28-year-old has put together a strong preseason, despite carrying a bust label from his time in Chicago. That said, rookie Kenny Pickett has been just as impressive, if not more, given his lack of pro experience. While Trubisky's veteran status and strong results on the field this preseason would bode well for his chances to win this fierce quarterback competition, Tomlin's stance on not making a decision yet makes both signal-callers risky fantasy options for the time being.