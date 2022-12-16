Coach Mike Tomlin said Friday that he won't make a decision on the Steelers' starting quarterback between Trubisky and Mason Rudolph for Sunday's game at Carolina until Saturday with Kenny Pickett (concussion) doubtful to play, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Trubisky subbed in for Pickett after the latter entered the concussion protocol last Sunday against the Ravens, completing 22 of 30 passes for 276 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in a 16-14 loss. While the performance was mistake-prone, Trubisky also posted an efficient 9.2 yards per attempt on the backs of three completions of 20-plus yards. Trubisky and Rudolph split first-team reps in practice all week, so Tomlin seemingly has all the info he needs to make a call between the two, but it won't be known until some point Saturday. Whoever gets the nod will be facing the Panthers' 15th-ranked pass defense (214.7 yards per game).