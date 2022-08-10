Trubisky is trending toward winning the Steelers' starting quarterback job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Trubisky has had his fair share of struggles early in camp, but he's still spent most of his time with the first-team offense ahead of Pittsburgh's first preseason game. While Mason Rudolph has been better than expected with Kenny Pickett showing improvement as camp progresses, Rapoport reports that Trubisky will "almost certainly" start under center for the Steelers' regular-season opener against Cincinnati on Sept. 11. The team's quarterback competition remains open, and it's certainly possible that Pickett sees some looks at some point after Pittsburgh selected him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but Trubisky seems to be gaining the trust of the coaching staff with just over a month left before the start of the regular season.