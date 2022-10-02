Trubisky completed seven of 13 pass attempts for 84 yards, no touchdowns and an interception while rushing once for one yard during the Steelers' 24-20 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Trubisky had an inefficient first half during Sunday's matchup, and the Steelers trailed 10-6 at halftime. As a result, the team turned to rookie Kenny Pickett at quarterback to begin the second half. Pickett threw three interceptions, but he had 120 passing yards while tallying two rushing touchdowns as the Steelers nearly secured a comeback win. Trubisky has failed to propel the Steelers' offense much over the first four weeks of the season, so it certainly seems possible that he'll have to settle for a backup role moving forward.