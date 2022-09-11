Trubisky completed 21-of-38 pass attempts for 194 yards and one touchdown against Cincinnati on Sunday.
No turnovers is a good thing, but Trubisky was unacceptably ineffective as a passer in this game, making for memorably ugly tape as he repeatedly missed opportunities and made inaccurate throws the few times he did recognize a passing opportunity. If the Steelers mean to be competitive in 2022 then they'll need Trubisky to play better going forward. They play at home against a reeling New England squad in Week 2.
