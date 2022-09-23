Trubisky completed 20 of 32 passes for 207 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed twice for seven yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' 29-17 loss to the Brows on Thursday night.

The Steelers' lackluster offensive performance will once again be the subject of plenty of scrutiny, but Trubisky actually turned in his most efficient performance yet in a Steelers uniform. The 2017 second overall pick showed impressive chemistry with Diontae Johnson once again while connecting with him for eight completions and 84 yards, and he hit six different targets on the night overall. Trubisky looked effective running the no-huddle offense in the first half as well, and he notched a completion of at least 20 yards to each of Chase Claypool, George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth, an encouraging sign that may be evidence the veteran signal-caller is getting more comfortable in the offense. Notably, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports head coach Mike Tomlin answered "definitively no" when asked if he'd consider making a quarterback change over the team's 10-day layoff, leaving Trubisky to continue getting in sync with his pass catchers ahead of a Week 4 home matchup against the Jets a week from Sunday.