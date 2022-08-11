Trubisky will start Saturday's preseason opener against the Seahawks.
Per Alan Saunders of PittsburghSportsNow.com, Trubisky -- the favorite to be the Steelers' Week 1 starting QB -- will be followed in the contest by Mason Rudolph and then Kenny Pickett. Meanwhile, Missi Matthews of the team's official site relays via coach Mike Tomlin that Pittsburgh's starters figure to play about a quarter Saturday, while the second until is in line to play in the second and third quarter followed by the third unit in the fourth quarter.
