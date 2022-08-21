Trubisky completed five of eight passes for 60 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Jaguars. He also rushed for 10 yards.

Trubisky wasn't as efficient as he was in his debut with the Steelers, but he wasn't afforded much time to throw. He escaped from pressure on several occasions, including one instance where he scrambled for a 10-yard gain. While the performance wasn't impressive overall, Trubisky did connect with Chase Claypool for a 29-yard gain. Though Kenny Pickett posted a more impressive stat line, Trubisky is still the likely starter for Week 1 against the Bengals.