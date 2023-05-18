Trubisky is signing a two-year extension with the Steelers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Trubisky signed a two-year contract last offseason and was scheduled for a $10 million cap hit in 2023. This reportedly lowers the cap charge, and it may also give him a degree of security beyond the upcoming season (or not... it depends on what the details are). The Steelers recent re-signed Mason Rudolph, who might technically get a chance to challenge Trubisky for the second spot on the depth chart but will be a big underdog in that competition. Kenny Pickett enters spring practices as the unquestioned starter, though his rookie-year performance suggests he could land on the hot seat quickly if things don't go well in September.
