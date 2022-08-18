Trubisky will start Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars.
Trubisky saw the least volume as a passer during last weekend's preseason opener against the Seahawks, but he was efficient and completed four of seven pass attempts for 63 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. He'll work with Pittsburgh's first-team offense once again during the second preseason matchup, further cementing his status as the frontrunner for the starting quarterback job.
