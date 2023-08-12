Trubisky completed one of four pass attempts for 10 yards, no touchdowns and an interception during Friday's 27-17 preseason win over Tampa Bay.

Although Trubisky lost his starting job with the Steelers early in the 2023 campaign, he landed a two-year contract extension with the team during the offseason. Kenny Pickett is the clear top starting option for the Steelers ahead of the regular season, so Trubisky's performances don't carry as much weight this preseason. However, Pittsburgh also has Mason Rudolph and Tanner Morgan in the quarterback room, and it's possible one of them challenges Trubisky for the No. 2 job if he continues to struggle.