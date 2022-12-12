Trubisky completed 22 of 30 passes for 276 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Ravens.

Trubisky entered the game in relief of Kenny Pickett (concussion) late in the first quarter. While he put up plenty of yardage, Trubisky doomed the Steelers to a loss with an ugly three-interception performance -- two of which occurred deep in Baltimore territory. While Trubisky won't be fantasy relevant in most traditional formats, he could provide a boost to Diontae Johnson, George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth if Pickett is unable to return in time for a Week 15 matchup against the Panthers.