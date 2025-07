Lemonious-Craig (lower body) reverted to Pittsburgh's injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Lemonious-Craig was let go by the Steelers on Tuesday but will remain with the team after clearing waivers. The 23-year-old signed with Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent in May and will now be forced to miss the entirety of his rookie season unless he's waived with an injury settlement.