Pittsburgh signed Pottebaum as an undrafted free agent Sunday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Pottebaum started his career at Iowa as a linebacker but transitioned to fullback in 2019. Across 45 games (13 starts), he totaled 20 rushing attempts for 82 yards and a touchdown to go along with 10 receptions for 85 yards. The 23-year-old was a committed part of the Hawkeyes' special teams in 2022, and he'll likely have to garner a similar role if he hopes to carve out a spot on the Steelers' initial 53-man roster.