Adams (ankle) was not listed on the Steelers' injury report Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Adams has been dealing with an ankle during suffered during Pittsburgh's practice Aug. 9, but he now appears to be healthy once again. The 27-year-old should step back into a rotational role on the Steelers' defensive line after recording eight tackles over 163 defensive snaps with the team from Weeks 13-18 last year.
