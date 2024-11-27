Adams (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Adams sustained a knee injury in the Steelers' Week 7 win over the Jets that's sidelined him for the team's last four games. However, he returned to practice in full Wednesday, indicating that he could play as soon as Sunday's divisional matchup against the Bengals. The 29-year-old must still be activated to Pittsburgh's active roster in order to suit up in Week 13.
