Adams left Tuesday's practice with an ankle injury, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The severity of the issue remains unclear, but it's certainly something worth monitoring ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Seahawks. Adams re-signed with the Steelers via a two-year, $5 million deal this offseason and is expected to provide depth along Pittsburgh's defensive front.
More News
-
Steelers' Montravius Adams: Sticking with Steelers•
-
Steelers' Montravius Adams: Off COVID list•
-
Steelers' Montravius Adams: Enters COVID protocols•
-
Steelers' Montravius Adams: Signs with Steelers•
-
Saints' Montravius Adams: Signed to active roster•
-
Patriots' Montravius Adams: Signs with Patriots•