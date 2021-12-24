Adams (undisclosed) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.
Adams has been on the COVID-19 list since last week but is now clear of the health and safety protocols. The 26-year-old was signed off the Saints' practice squad in late November and has four tackles in two games with the Steelers.
