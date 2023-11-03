Adams left Thursday's game against the Titans with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.
The injury to Adams leaves the Steelers down their starting nose tackle with Keeanu Benton in line to replace him. Adams has 21 tackles and a forced fumble in 2023.
More News
-
Steelers' Montravius Adams: Absent from first injury report•
-
Steelers' Montravius Adams: Leaves practice with ankle injury•
-
Steelers' Montravius Adams: Sticking with Steelers•
-
Steelers' Montravius Adams: Off COVID list•
-
Steelers' Montravius Adams: Enters COVID protocols•
-
Steelers' Montravius Adams: Signs with Steelers•