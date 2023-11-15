Adams (ankle) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
After sitting out of his first game of the season Sunday as he nursed an ankle injury, Adams is now missing Pittsburgh's first practice of the new week. If he can't return to the practice field Thursday or Friday, he'll probably sit out in Week 11 too.
